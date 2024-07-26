School meals, social care and school transport facing council funding blackhole

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham Council is on course to overspend on next year’s budget by more than £14.5m, in order to keep essential services running.

Children’s residential placements, adults social care packages and home to school transport pose the greatest financial challenge to the council’s budget.

However, finance bosses saved almost £7m from the budget they set earlier this year, to bridge some of the gap – but will have to save cash from other services to make up the difference.

The overspend on Children’s Services is mainly due to ongoing demand for placements for children who are in care, and high-cost out of borough placements.

RMBC hope that by increasing the number of children’s homes and foster carers within Rotherham, the overspend can be reduced.

Increasing numbers of people needing mental health support and older people needing care have led to a £4.3m overspend in the budget for social care.

The council’s expenditure on hotels for homeless people in the borough has also escalated, with 74 households living in hotels as of May.

Council chiefs say work is on-going to find alternative temporary accommodation, and 16 new council properties will be available later this year.

Other pressures on the budget include ageing bin lorries, loss of parking income, and a shortfall on income from the town’s market arising from ‘void stalls amid ongoing difficult trading conditions’.

There is also a shortfall in the school catering budget of £404,000 due to inflation.