School community ‘shocked and upset’ after child is hit by van outside a Sheffield primary

The pupil was injured outside Holt House Infant school at the junction of Rushey Meadows and Bannerdale Road.

Local councillors have met with parents, council officers, governors and the headteacher to look at how the area can be made safer.

Ecclesall councillor Shaffaq Mohammed said: “The congestion in the area is terrible and the state of the road makes it much worse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed has joined parents and governors calling for road safety measures outside Holt House Infant school after a child was hit by a van

“There is a very busy junction and an awkward left turn from Archer Road into the road leading to the school.

“Two historic pillars from some old gates make the access narrow and the school is also by a care home which has frequent deliveries.

“We would like the footpaths to be segregated with railings and potentially a barrier by the care home so any delivery drivers have to stop.

“We also want a zebra crossing at the entrance to the care home so people recognise it’s a crossing point.

“We don’t want to be here again talking about another child being run over. If we want children to walk to school we need to make the area safe for them.

“We’ve had some great ideas from parents on how to make the area safer and I look forward to working with them and council officers to get something done.”

School community shocked and upset

Associate governor Simon Christie said the school had raised a number of concerns with the council, both historically and once again following the recent accident, about the safety of the school driveway and the shared access from Bannerdale Road.

“We have all been shocked and upset by this distressing incident and our thoughts are with the child who was injured and his family.

“Thankfully, councillors from all political parties have been very positive in looking to address these issues.

“Without question, the safety of our children is the school’s very top priority and we are encouraged that the council seems to both share this view and recognise the gravity of the situation.