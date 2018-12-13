Scheme to tackle rogue landlords could be rolled out across Sheffield

A selective licensing scheme could be rolled out across Shefield in an attempt to tackle rogue landlords.

Sheffield Council currently runs the scheme in certain parts of London Road, Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road.

London Road, Sheffield.

The authority said it was designed to make sure that landlords can only rent out properties of a satisfactory standard, and that they manage them well.

Council leader Julie Dore said: “I find it extremely frustrating, to be honest, that you can just become a landlord and can basically treat tenants however you want.

“Selective licensing doesn't necessarily solve all the issues because there is a certain benchmark that they have to reach but that doesn’t necessarily make you a decent landlord.”

Coun Jack Scott, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for transport and development.

The scheme came into effect on November 1 and means that landlord must have a licence for ever private rented property they control.

Coun Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and development, said: “We think we need to learn the lessons from the existing schemes but I think we also need to find ways of actually supporting some of the really good landlords that are knocking around.

“We need some ways in which we can use the restraints and pressures that we can put on landlords to be city-wide.

“We are working with Clive Betts in terms of his role as chairman of the housing select committee to see what can be done.”

For more information about the Selective Licensing scheme, including a full address list of the properties included visit www.sheffield.gov.uk/content/sheffield/home/housing/selective-licensing