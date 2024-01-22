Savings on the way as Rotherham Council faces overspend of almost £10m

Rotherham Council faces an overspend of £9.6m over the coming year, with children’s services alone likely to come in £4.4M over budget.

Council officers are currently drawing up plans to balance the budget.

Financial documents from the council show that overspend will be offset by £5m from its contingency budget, and savings of £3.5m from the council’s ‘treasury management strategy’.

This leaves Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to find £1.1m in savings in order to balance the books, and it may need to use its reserves to plug the gap.

Rotherham Town Hall

Children and young people services – £4.4m overspend

The cost of residential care placements for children, home-to-school transport, and supporting children in need means the council’s children’s services department will need to make savings of £4.4m.

The finance report states that there are now 38 unaccompanied asylum seeker children in Rotherham, which has risen from 14 in March 2022.

There are also 511 looked-after children in the borough, with high-cost placements increasing the budget.

Adult care, housing and public health – £1m forecast overspend

The rising cost of adult social care will be offset with a £2m grant, and care staffing budgets are more than £250,000 in the red due to the costs of agency staffing to fill vacancies.

A £2.3m overspend is expected due to the cost of care packages.

An overspend of around £1m is due to the cost of temporary accommodation, although the number of homeless people seeking support is ‘ stabilising’.

Regeneration and environment directorate – £4.5m forecast overspend

An increase in the number of passengers using home-to-school transport, as well as rising costs due to fewer contractors in the market, has led to an overspend of £2.4m.

RMBC says it is looking at ‘lower cost routes’.

The economic impact on the town centre post-pandemic means the council’s parking services are forecasting a £360,000 shortfall.

A pressure of £264k is due to ‘difficult trading conditions’ and empty stalls in the market.

There is also a forecast overspend of £122,000 at Rother Valley Country Park primarily due to the poor summer weather, and £117,000 at the WaleswoodCaravan Park due to flooding in April that impacted pitch availability.