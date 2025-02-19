Sarah Champion MP welcomes government scheme to scrap compensation limit for CSE survivors

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has expressed her support after the government announced reforms to make it easier for victims of child sexual exploitation to prove their claim in court, and abolish the limit of compensation they can receive.

The changes come after years of campaigning by Mrs Champion, who has been a vocal advocate for the full implementation of the recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

On February 5, the government confirmed it would implement two key recommendations from the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA). First, the three-year limit for making compensation claims will be abolished, a restriction that has often served as a barrier for survivors seeking justice.

Additionally, the burden of proof will be shifted from victims to defendants, a crucial change that will help ease the pressure on victims who have long been required to prove their cases in court.

On February 4, Ms Champion hosted a meeting in Parliament where almost 100 MPs, Peers, survivors, and victims gathered to pledge their support to end child sexual abuse. The meeting heard powerful testimonies from survivors who described the impact of the three-year time limit and the distress caused by having to prove their case.

Ms Champion said: “I am delighted and overwhelmed with relief that the Government are acting so swiftly to implement the IICSA inquiry recommendations.

“For far too long victims and survivors have been let down by our criminal justice system, there is still much to do, but this decisive action by the Government to tackle the problem is an excellent start.

As we heard only last night, it can take decades for victims to feel able to discuss their sexual abuse. This much needed change in law will help survivors pursue justice when they are ready.”