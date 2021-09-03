Sanitary bins installed in hospital toilets for trans men and others with medical conditions

The toilets have been installed as part of the #InWithTheBins campaign, which was pioneered by ‘Trans Man Talks’ founder Quinn Pearse Brown.

The campaign aims to increase the provision of sanitary bins for trans men and non-binary people who still experience periods, and benefit men with particular medical conditions who may rely on sanitary bins, for instance when changing colostomy bags.

Emily Wraw, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “I am delighted to see the bins in place throughout the hospital. We want people to feel comfortable and supported whilst visiting our site and we are pleased that this campaign benefits people in the LGBT+ community and beyond.”

Michael Wright, deputy chief executive of the trust, said: “We serve a diverse community and we understand the importance of providing an inclusive environment for those within it. This scheme is one more way for us to show our support for the LGBT+ community.”