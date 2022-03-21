Russia Ukraine war: Councillor asks if Sheffield care home could be used to house refugees

Buckwood View 18-bed care home in Gleadless is designed like a campus with a series of two to four bedroomed flats, a four-bedroomed bungalow and a day centre.

Several of the 11 residents have lived there for many years and at least two moved in when the accommodation opened in 2003.

The age range of residents is from 59 to 82 . At least three have a severe learning disability, at least four can’t communicate verbally, many have physical disabilities and all are extremely vulnerable.

Sheffield Council has promised to support vulnerable disabled people after Buckwood View care home operator said it wanted to leave the lease

Operator Guinness Partnerships wants to surrender the 99 year lease it has with Sheffield Council. The council is under no obligation to accept but says the site has a lot of potential.

The rooms could be used for other kinds of services, such as short term respite provision, and the day centre could be used for the residents and the wider community.

There are currently seven bed spaces which are vacant, and due to the contract, the council is paying the cost of the vacant beds. Guidance also says care homes such as this should ideally be for no more than six people.

The council now needs to consult with residents and families and the council will need to consider the members of staff working in the service.

Ukrainian refugees

Gleadless councillor Paul Turpin questioned whether the care home could be used to house refugees.

He said: “The residents in the nursing home must come first but this presents a really good opportunity for the council.

“There are pressures across the board with social care so I’m hopeful and optimistic that we can do something good.

“I wondered about the present refugee crisis that we have regarding Ukraine and if part of that accommodation might be available?”

Alexis Chappell, director of adult health and social care, said the home could be brought back in-house with the council.

“What’s really important is listening to the views and wishes of the individuals and their families, that’s central to the decision going forward.