Councillors in a transport group heard that contrary to “misinformation” in the community and “from the provider”, a vital bus route would not end in Rotherham.

In a Transport Advisory Group meeting yesterday, Cllr Tony Griffin (Sitwell) was told that the 21 service would be kept going until the current agreement runs out – regardless of the rumours.

The group members were told that in response to a question from Cllr Griffin, SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) stated that there “was misinformation that occurred in the community” about the closure of Bus 21.

Cllr Griffin said he had been informed that the service would end in May on signs that were put on bus stops.

“It was misinformation from the provider themselves”, he added.

He said: “But I’m pleased to hear that it is not correct.”

In their response, SYMCA added that “there are no changes to the 21” and the service would run until the end of July, in line with “the current contract extension”.

They added: “There are no changes to the 21 with the current contract extension agreed until July 22, 2023, to retain service continuity.

“SYMCA are currently tendering for replacement service to the ones already provided from July 23, 2023.”