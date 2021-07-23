Royston masterplan approved by cabinet

The proposals to build a community of almost 1,000 homes and a new primary school on land at Lee Lane – 166 of which are already under construction – have been met with opposition from residents.

The council say the plan will meet the housing needs of residents, and provide active travel links and community green spaces.

A petition against the proposals received more than 700 signatures, but a council report states that the petition “was not within the scope of the consultation,” as it covered the principle of the development and site allocation.

Barnsley Town Hall.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesperson for Place (Regeneration and Culture), said: “We understand this is a significant development as part of the Local Plan; however, we have been honest that we need to develop some areas of the borough.

“The Royston Masterplan makes sure this site delivers on all aspects of high-quality housing, supporting road networks, school provision, sustainability and green spaces.

“It is very much a long-term development, which will meet the housing needs of our residents. The masterplan consultation for Royston provided feedback to help shape our plans, and we also understand residents’ concerns.

“This is not just about providing housing sites – we are working hard to make sure these sites blend into our existing landscapes.

“New active travel routes will provide attractive, safe and direct links to the site, providing access to local facilities and services, with community green spaces throughout.”