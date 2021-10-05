Royal British Legion explains City Poppy Days after confusion from Sheffield councillor

Conservative councillor Lewis Chinchen has put a motion down ahead of full council which says: “Sheffield is one of the only major cities in England who will not be hosting a City Poppy Day in aid of the Poppy Appeal for the Royal British Legion.”

This year sees the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion and the City Poppy Day collections will go towards the Poppy Appeal.

But the Royal British Legion said it only hosted City Poppy Days where it could rely on the availability of members of the Armed Forces, including uniformed personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.

The Royal British Legion has responded to a motion at full council by Coun Lewis Chinchen.

A spokesman said: “Sheffield has always been very supportive of our Poppy Appeal and the city always does itself proud in terms of Remembrance Parades.

“There will be significant Poppy Appeal activity in Sheffield this year, with the support of the council, including street collections.

“We are excited to see our Poppy Appeal volunteers returning throughout the city this year after Covid curtailed face-to-face collections in 2020.”

Various activities will take place throughout November, including the Poppy Appeal, a Poppy Laying Service with the Royal British Legion Sheffield branch and a civic service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Barkers Pool.

Lord Mayor Coun Gail Smith said: “Our Remembrance Day plans will be announced in full soon. At no point did we ever consider not doing this, Remembrance Sunday is always in our calendar, because it is important to the council and the people of Sheffield.

“I look forward to receiving the first poppy in Sheffield when our Poppy Appeal launches later this month and to seeing many others wearing their poppies with pride.

“We are working closely with the Royal British Legion, as we do every year, and will ensure there is a fitting tribute to all those who fought so bravely and gave their lives so that we can live ours.”