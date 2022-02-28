Roy Chubby Brown, street trees and heritage – Sheffield Liberal Democrat Leader Shaffaq Mohammed answers your questions

Albert Thwiepp asked: “How do you see work on the modern committee system so far?”

“Well, it’s still work in progress. Clearly there’s lots to iron out between now and probably the end of March. We’ve got to come up with a system otherwise the chief executive and officers get more power.

“We have to decide what powers we will have in terms of the the number of committees and the scope and I really don’t want to delegate any more power to officers than already exists.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed wants more power devolved from the Town Hall to Sheffield communities

“I’m hopeful we’ll meet the deadline. Whether we get it right first time around, I don’t know, if I’m honest. Some of this we’ll have to try and if it doesn’t quite work, we’ll have to adjust.

“Other councils in the country which voluntarily went into a committee system had a lot more time to sort it out. Because ours was via a referendum, we’ve got a clock ticking on us.

“We’ve got a much harder task over a very short period to get it right whereas other places could set their own timetable.

“I’m yet to see the final details but I’m hopeful by March 23 we will have a system and I’m sure that at some point we probably will have to tweak the system.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed says he will engage with the street tree inquiry

“The thing I’m really keen on is not centralising power in the Town Hall, I want to see a lot more devolved power in the local area committees, that’s where real power should exist.”

Friends of Birley Spa asked: “Do you know why the current leadership are more keen to sell the grade two listed building than to save it for the community, despite it being an unique site for a green cultural hub for wellbeing?”

“It’s a ward that’s been represented by Labour for decades with a longstanding Labour MP and three Labour councillors so they will know more about the site than I do as someone who represents Ecclesall.

“But my gut feeling is, if a group of people want to preserve something then we, as a council, should act as enablers to help them.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed spoke out against Roy Chubby Brown being banned from Sheffield City Hall

“The council often can’t draw down Lottery grants but community groups can and we’ve seen this happen with the Botanical Gardens and elsewhere.

“We need a ‘can do’ attitude from the council clearly. If I was Leader of the Council and someone came to me with a site like this, my first instinct would be to say I’m here to empower communities to do the right thing .

“We should be there to help, enable and support them. If they are able to take on the building and draw down money then we should help them do that.”

Justin Buxton asked: “Will Shaffaq be engaging fully, and without fear or favour, with Sir Mark Lowcock as chair of the street tree inquiry?”

“I don’t have an issue engaging with anyone when it comes to the street tree issue.

“I’ve been clear in terms of my involvement at the very start, when I was a Cabinet member, of trying to draw down the money when the coalition government was formed to ensure that we got the money it wasn’t caught by George Osborne.

“But a lot of the decisions were made after 2012 in terms of signing the contract, and more importantly, how that contract was interpreted.

“I’m probably not one of the key people you need to get around that table, it will be Julie Dore, Bryan Lodge, Lewis Dagnall and some of the officers.

“I don’t have a problem but I doubt the inquiry will want to talk to me, I’m not sure they’ll come knocking on my door.

“I suspect Julie Dore is probably going to be much higher up on their list of people and ironically, Council Leader Terry Fox who was the Cabinet member when this first kicked off.

“I’m not sure how much I can add to the decisions that were made when I was the Leader of the Opposition as opposed to those who were actually in charge.

“I wanted the inquiry to be more beefed up so they could actually get people to come and give evidence but we are where we are.”

Justin Seaman asked: “When you posed for the Roy Chubby Brown photo op did you have the backing of all Lib Dem councillors?”

“Our group has been very clear, we’re not advocates of Chubby Brown but from a point of principle, if the act is not illegal, then why should the council or Sheffield City Trust be the arbiters of what adults pay to see?

“The photo op wasn’t planned, I was doing an interview with Calendar news and these guys were talking too, we stood next to each other and a photo was taken.

“I didn’t have a problem, these two gentlemen were Sheffield residents and they have every right to talk to me and take a picture in a public place.