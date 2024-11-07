Row over Sheffield’s lack of action on calling for winter fuel payment cut to be reversed

The Sheffield Council leader was pressed on why he hasn’t sent a joint letter with political group leaders to the chancellor calling for the new winter fuel payment policy to be suspended and reviewed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to a full council meeting yesterday (November 6) at Sheffield Town Hall, Labour’s Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of the council, was asked in writing when a joint letter he was supposed to send to Rachel Reeves was signed but the answer was “there have been no discussions among group leaders about this”.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported in September, Cllr Hunt and the group leaders have to send a letter to the Chancellor asking her to suspend her decision on winter fuel payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as Cllr Hunt said, no conversation between the group leaders has been held so no letter has been sent after the government decided to end the universal payment to pensioners and move to means testing.

The Sheffield Council leader was pressed on why he hasn’t sent a joint letter with political group leaders to the chancellor calling for the new winter fuel payment policy to be suspended and reviewed. Photo by Sarah Agnew on Unsplash

At the council meeting yesterday, Cllr Rob Reiss asked him why and he was told Cllr Hunt has had a number of meetings with the group leaders but the matter “not once has been brought up”.

“My door is always open, I’m very happy to have a conversation,” he added.

In a second supplementary question, Cllr Reiss said the issue was raised in a strategy and resources meeting in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “So I ask again: why haven’t you written that letter?”

Cllr Hunt told the chamber that the group leaders must have a conversation about it.

In another question, Cllr Reiss asked what would Cllr Hunt put into the letter when drafting it.

Cllr Hunt said he would be very happy to “congratulate the chancellor on extending the household support fund” so they are able to provide support to vulnerable households through this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also explained that the council had sent out letters to thousands of households about pension credit.

Cllr Reiss, in response, said he was wondering whether the “lack of letter” is a signifier of incompetence on behalf of the leader of the council or whether it is “another bit of disregard for the wishes of this council and, by extension, the public”.