Row over alleged offensive tweet relating to Everyone’s Talking About Jamie from fake Sheffield council leader’s account

Chrissy Meleady, CEO of Equalities and Human Rights UK whose headquarters are in Sheffield, says tweets by the fake account are “malicious” and confusing members of the public.

The parody account pretends to be Council Leader Terry Fox but has nothing to do with him personally nor the council.

Ms Meleady says a recent tweet regarding the musical Everyone’s Talking About Jamie was offensive to the LGBTQ+ community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chrissy Meleady.

She said: “The account is being misused by external parties to harass and misrepresent the Leader.

“Those who don’t know it’s bogus are putting complaints in against the Leader for things he has never said.

“I am taking this bogus account and its vexatiousness and malicious intent up with police. We are having a steady stream of complaints from individuals and communities.”

Coun Fox has been relaxed about the account previously but said: “If pretending to be me is how someone wants to spend their time, then that’s one thing but if it’s affecting members of the community, I do take issue with that.

“It’s not right, and I want the LGBTQ+ community to know I stand alongside them.”

South Yorkshire Police said it took all reports of malicious communications and hate crime “incredibly seriously”.

A spokesman said: “When comments that have been made or sent online are reported to us, we work hard to identify those responsible and seek the support of social media companies as we carry out our enquiries.

“Offenders should be warned that we can track you down and we will seek justice for victims as we have done in a number of recent cases.