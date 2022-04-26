Row erupts over Sheffield Council active neighbourhood consultation

The Nether Edge Active Neighbourhood plan was due to start as a six month trial this week but Nighat Basharat, Labour local election candidate for the ward, called for it to be delayed so more residents could have their say.

The local Labour Party group polled residents about the consultation, saying it collected 130 responses in under 24 hours.

The group said 72 percent of respondents were not informed of the consultation in time to take part and 86 percent want to take part in further consultation if the plans are postponed.

An electric bike with Sheffield skyline in the background.

Ms Basharat said concerns about the plans included that it will make caring for vulnerable adults living in sheltered accommodation in the area more challenging and diverted traffic from road closures will make children’s walk to school more dangerous.

She added that those who did take part in the consultation said they were dissatisfied, describing the questions as “very general” and avoided discussion of road closures – the main source of concern.

But some local residents said they had no problem with it and accused Labour of using the issue as a political football ahead of the local elections on May 5.

Graham Turnbull tweeted: “As a resident, I’m disappointed the trial is not more ambitious. We need more safe places to cross roads, we need to reduce the volume and speed of traffic in order for more people to choose healthier and less polluting travel options.”

Map of Sheffield Council's Nether Edge active neighbourhood

Stanton Lewis tweeted: “Really disappointed by this short sighted attempt at hyper local electioneering by complaining against your own cabinet’s city wide policy then trying to pin it on the Green Party. I live on the fringes of the scheme and was looking forward to giving it a go. Vote lost.”

What is the plan?

An active neighbourhood is where changes are made to streets with the aim of creating a safer, cleaner and quieter environment for local residents and businesses to encourage more walking, cycling and spending time outdoors.

More information on the Nether Edge plan can be found here: https://connectingsheffield.commonplace.is/proposals/nether-edge-active-neighbourhood