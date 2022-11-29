Rough sleeper charity in Barnsley looking for new premises after being given notice to leave

Barnsley Churches Drop-in Project has been providing hot drinks, food, clothing and toiletries to the town’s homeless and vulnerable for almost 20 years.

The charity has been operating from Temperance House on Pitt Street since 2017, and continued to help those sleeping rough in the town centre during the pandemic.

Charity bosses say they have been given notice to leave its current premises by November 30.

The charity is now looking for alternate premises to operate from, as well as short term help with storage.

Kate Raynor, chair of the charity says, “We’re honestly devastated and overwhelmed.

“We understand that the landlord is trying to sell the building and we knew we wouldn’t be able to stay long term but the timeframe, and the proximity to Christmas, is proving really difficult.

“Our clients are already worried about making it through the winter.

“Those who are not sleeping on the streets are often in insecure housing or sofa surfing.

“Everyone’s aware of the cost-of-living increases at the moment and for those who are on the lowest incomes it’s a very scary time.

“We want to continue to provide some stability for our clients.

“We are the only consistent thing in some of their lives. Theyknow that no matter what else happens that day they can get a hot drink and something to eat from us.

“We are hoping to find somewhere to continue operating from over the Christmas period which is particularly difficult for some of our clients.

“Heading into the winter months we want to be able to keep providing warm clothes and blankets where needed.

“Our main focus at the moment is to find somewhere that we can store our equipment and hopefully run something very basic to at leastsupport the most vulnerable. It’s not just about feeding people when they’re hungry, but about giving people a bit of hope.

“I have seen first-hand the impact of small gestures of kindness on peoplewho have felt that no one cares about them.”

A previous service user who went on to volunteer with the charity said: “I was a heroin addict for 12 years and was homeless for a few months.

“I used to use the service and it helped me out a lot. What’s important is knowing there’s someone there to help, someone to fall back on.

“The thing that stuck in my head was knowing there was someone there who cared. That made a big difference in my recovery and the life I have now.”

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central added: said: “It’s deeply concerning to hear that the Barnsley Churches Drop-in Project is struggling to find new premises.

“I hope the charity is able to find a new home and continue it’s vital work supporting our most vulnerable.”