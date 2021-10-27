Rotherham’s Remembrance Sunday parade: Here’s all you need to know

Changes have been made to the traditional parade, which will take place entirely outdoors at Clifton Park on November 14.

The parade will begin from the top of Clifton Park at 10.35am and make its way down to the Cenotaph starting at 10.35am, with uniformed groups, veterans and organisations taking part.

This will be followed by a service, led by the Reverend Phil Batchford from Rotherham Minster, with the Act of Remembrance, national two-minute silence and wreath laying at the Cenotaph.

Mayor Jenny Andrews lays a wreath at Remembrance Sunday in 2020

Rotherham Council say the changes have been agreed in consultation with the Royal British Legion (RBL), Rotherham Military Community Veterans Centre (MCVC), Parade Commander and Reverend of Rotherham Minster.

Mayor Councillor Jenny Andrews will lay a wreath on behalf of the borough.

Mayor Andrews said: “Remembrance Sunday is always one of the most significant and moving events of the year, as we say thank you to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and to our armed forces for their service.

“I know the contribution of our Armed Forces is very much appreciated by the people of Rotherham and I am sure people will turn out in their numbers as usual to show their support of remembrance events Clifton Park or in their local community. We are grateful for the co-operation and support of the armed forces community in assisting the Council in organising this year’s event.”

Ron Moffett MBE, chairman of the Rotherham Rawmarsh and Parkgate Branch of the Royal British Legion said: “We are pleased to be able to come back together in person this year for Remembrance Sunday and give the people of Rotherham the opportunity to express their gratitude to our armed forces, past and present.

“Having been unable to fully share the experience last year as we usually would, this year will be even more poignant. In this our Centenary year, it is fitting that as the custodian’s of remembrance, we at the Royal British Legion can have a physical Act of Remembrance, helping us appreciate the importance of coming together as a community to remember.”

Major Adrian Hunt DL, chair of trustees, MCVC said: “We have made some changes to this year’s event, including making it exclusively outdoors in recognition of the on-going pandemic and with a shorter, flatter parade within the stunning Clifton Park to make the event more accessible to older veterans. This also brings us into line with most other Remembrance events, nationwide.

“We are grateful for the on-going support of all those organisations involved in making the event possible. I know expressions of gratitude, as we see every year on Remembrance Sunday, are deeply appreciated by those serving and our veterans.”

As well as the formal events in Clifton Park, there will be a special display of archive material from the First World War taken from the York and Lancaster Regiment Collection at Clifton Park Museum from 11.30am to 4pm.

This is in addition to the York and Lancaster Regimental Galleries, which are also available to visit between 10am to 4pm.

Remembrance events across the borough

In addition to the Civic event in Clifton Park, the Council has been notified about five Remembrance Parades taking place elsewhere in the borough on November 14 These are being held at:

Thrybergh Maltby Wath Bramley Anston

Armistice Day – 11 NovemberArmistice Day is marked every year and commemorates the official cessation of hostilities in the First World War at 11am on 11th November 1918.

The Mayor of Rotherham Councillor Jenny Andrews, accompanied by members of the Royal British Legion and Reverend Phil Batchford from Rotherham Minster, will lay a wreath at All Saints Square in Rotherham and mark the one-minute silence on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Members of the public are invited to attend this short ceremony and join the one-minute silence.

Poppy Cascade at Rotherham Markets – October 28 to December 4The annual poppy cascade at the Centenary Market Hall, Rotherham will be officially opened by the Mayor of Rotherham Councillor Jenny Andrews as well as launching the Poppy Appeal at 11am on 28 October 2021.

The display, made up of 20,000 hand-knitted poppies produced by local volunteers and a wall of fallen heroes with photographs of some of Rotherham’s fallen and messages will remain on display until December 4.