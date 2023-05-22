Rotherham’s opposition leader stays and promises a fight with Labour for the council in 2024

The Conservative group in Rotherham Council re-elected their leader, Cllr Simon Ball, who will lead them to the crucial local elections in 2024.

Cllr Ball (Conservative, Hellaby & Maltby West) were elected as the leader of the opposition in January replacing Cllr Emily Barley (Hoober) following the death of her baby daughter during labour.

He was re-elected by the Conservative group the night before the new Mayor, Robert Taylor was appointed.

Cllr Ball told the Local Democracy Service that his team would continue to highlight the “failures of (Rotherham) Labour” and would try and take the council from them next year, during the local elections.

Cllr Simon Ball

He said: “It’s a great honour to continue to be the leader of the Conservative Party here in Rotherham and I am humbled that the councillors have chosen me to continue in the role as leader.

“We have an incredible team amassed here that is continuing to highlight the continual failures of Labour but not just that, coming up with ideas, motions and policies that will help the residents of Rotherham which you will see coming through in the next several months – these won’t be copied and paste motions that we see from the incumbent group.

“We have people queuing up to join us to continue spreading the Conservative message due to people being aware that there is less than a year to go before our all-out elections in May 2024.

