Councillor Drew Tarmey for the Lib Dems gained the seat from the Conservatives, with 1,016 votes – 38.6 per cent.

The by-election was triggered when former Conservative councillor Jack Austin stood down, citing pressures on his business, after wining the seat in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Drew Tarmey for the Lib Dems gained the seat from the Conservatives, with 1,016 votes – 38.6 per cent.

Councillor Tarmey has been a parish councillor in Aston since 2015, and is a reader in medical education at a medical school, teaching future doctors and healthcare professionals.

Coun Tarmey says he feels ‘elated’ following the election, and is looking forward to ‘getting to grips with local issues’.

“After missing out by just 15 votes in May I am so grateful that people still turned out in large numbers to vote for me despite the rain and with it being so close to Christmas.

“I would like to thank local residents in Anston, Woodsetts and Thorpe Salvin for putting their faith in me and the Lib Dem Team.”

Coun Tarmey added: “Throughout the election campaign we have been knocking on doors and we have spoken to hundreds of residents. We’re very fortunate to live in this area and the majority of local people love where they live but there is room for improvement.