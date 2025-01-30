Rotherham’s ‘life saving’ safety pilot may be launched by fire services nationwide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham councillor who helped launch a new fire safety initiative with the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service is now working to expand the programme nationwide.

Councillor Simon Ball, concerned about the number of fire safety checks being conducted across the borough, helped introduce a collaborative scheme aimed at protecting vulnerable residents. The initiative focuses on those who receive assisted bin collections, a service provided by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for individuals with disabilities or medical conditions that prevent them from taking out their bins.

Under the new programme, the council will share information with the fire service about residents who rely on the assisted collection service. Specialist fire staff will then conduct home safety checks for these individuals, who are considered at higher risk of experiencing a property fire.

Councillor Ball told the local democracy reporting service that he was inspired to set up the scheme after he was contacted by the relative of a resident who had dementia, and wanted to register him for the bin collection service.

Councillor Simon Ball with members of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Coun Ball contacted the fire service to ensure that their home had been subject to a fire safety check – and the idea was born.

“I thought, I’ll get a fire safety check, so I put the two together. You’ve got all the information here, at RMBC. I messaged the fire service and said look, this person has dementia, they’re still cooking, can you go round and do a check?

“It’s about saving people’s lives.”

Councillor Ball is now working with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service to roll the scheme out there, and hopes that the service will launch nationally.