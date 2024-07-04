Rotherham’s Liberal Democrat candidate says exit poll prediction would ‘exceed expectations’
and live on Freeview channel 276
The exit polls have predicted a Labour landslide in the general election, with the Lib Dems winning 61 seats.
Before parliament was dissolved there were 15 Lib Dem MPs.
Dr Carter told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that if the prediction is correct, it would ‘exceed our expectations hugely from what we thought would be possible even three or four months ago’.
“The party has been putting in the work and the hard miles of campaigning throughout the country to try and take seats off Labour and the Conservatives.
“When you’ve got two leaders of the parties who seem very stale, I think we need to add some energy to the campaign.”
Labour’s Sarah Champion is defending the seat with a majority of 4,289.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.