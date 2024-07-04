Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham’s Liberal Democrat candidate Dr Adam Carter said the exit polls predictions would ‘exceed expectations’ for the party.

The exit polls have predicted a Labour landslide in the general election, with the Lib Dems winning 61 seats.

Before parliament was dissolved there were 15 Lib Dem MPs.

Dr Carter told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that if the prediction is correct, it would ‘exceed our expectations hugely from what we thought would be possible even three or four months ago’.

“The party has been putting in the work and the hard miles of campaigning throughout the country to try and take seats off Labour and the Conservatives.

“When you’ve got two leaders of the parties who seem very stale, I think we need to add some energy to the campaign.”