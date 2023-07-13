Independent councillors will not have to form a group to have committee seats at Rotherham Town Hall after a “grown-up” discussion with the monitoring officer today.

As the Local Democracy Service reported a couple of weeks ago, when councillors were told to vote for the committees for the new municipal year at Rotherham town hall, Michael Bennett-Sylvester (Independent, Dalton & Thrybergh) was “trapped”.

Back then said he was unable to vote for four of the proposed chairs who were present at a CSE seminar in 2005 in Rotherham – and because of that he and all the other independent councillors lost their committee seats.

He said: “There are things that are unforgivable.

Rotherham independent councillors (L-R): Robert Elliott, Michael Bennett-Sylvester, Ian Jones

“Every so often you need to draw a line.

“I was caught in a trap.”

Independents were told they could only have their seats if they formed a group – with a leader.

They declined.

However, Cllr Bennett-Sylvester told the service today that after a “grown-up” discussion with the monitoring officer independent council members will not have to form a group to have those seats.

He said: “We’re back on!

“Next Wednesday there will be a new allocation of committee seats (at town hall).

“This vote next week won’t involve any chairmanships of any committees.

“We’re going to vote for allocation of seats for individual councillors.