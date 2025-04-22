Rotherham’s domestic abuse strategy delivers real change for survivors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shift is underway in how Rotherham tackles domestic abuse, as thousands of victims are now accessing faster, more tailored support, thanks to a borough-wide strategy that’s transforming services and breaking the silence around abuse.

From targeted campaigns helping older victims speak out, to new housing and therapeutic support for children and survivors with complex needs, Rotherham’s multi-agency Domestic Abuse Strategy — first launched in 2022 — is making a visible impact across the community.

A report to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s improving lives select commission states in 2023/24, police recorded 7,274 domestic abuse-related incidents in Rotherham, with 3,157 referrals made to support services — 80 per cent of which resulted in ongoing engagement.

Using new data, RMBC has identified shifts in domestic abuse trends, including a seasonal spike in summer months and low reporting rates among residents over 60. In response, targeted awareness campaigns — the “Summer Campaign” and the “Older People’s Campaign” — have been launched, alongside focused engagement with groups like the Rotherham Older People’s Forum.

Training initiatives have been expanded to over 500 Rotherham healthcare professionals, with topics covering non-fatal strangulation and domestic homicide reviews. RMBC is also collaborating with GPs to establish a Rotherham-specific referral pathway for victims of non-fatal strangulation — a new crime under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

Children are now officially recognised as victims in their own right, and while most receive indirect support via adult services, two specialist children’s caseworkers funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority now provide direct therapeutic help.

Rotherham’s commitment to safe housing continues, with 13 dedicated properties and additional refuge units accommodating a total of 88 children and 53 adults in 2024/25 so far. The Homeless Prevention Fund has supported 153 families this year alone with essential costs, including white goods, rent arrears, and moving expenses. Security upgrades have been installed in 142 homes to help survivors remain safely in place.

Addressing the root of abuse, the Inspire to Change programme, delivered by Cranstoun, offers a six-month intervention for adult perpetrators. From 148 Rotherham referrals since 2023, 61 have completed the course. Importantly, South Yorkshire-wide data shows a 73 per cent reduction in reoffending among those who finish the programme. A separate Cranstoun initiative, Level Up, supports children aged 11–15 exhibiting harmful behaviours.

The Council is currently reviewing its entire domestic abuse support pathway to ensure a seamless, trauma-informed service for victims and their families. The findings will feed into a refreshed strategy set for release later this year.