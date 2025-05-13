Rotherham to welcome new mayor and deputy at annual council meeting

A new mayor and deputy are set to be appointed in Rotherham this week as part of the borough council’s annual meeting, with Labour councillors Rukhsana Ismail and Haroon Rashid nominated to step into the top civic roles for 2025/26.

The meeting will take place at 2pm on May 16 at Rotherham Town Hall, where councillors are expected to confirm councillor Ismail as the next mayor of Rotherham and councillor Rashid as deputy mayor.

The mayor of Rotherham is the ceremonial head of the council and the borough’s first citizen. While the role is non-political, it plays an important part in public life by promoting civic pride, supporting community organisations, and representing Rotherham at official events both within and beyond the borough.

The mayor chairs full council meetings, attends hundreds of engagements throughout the year, and acts as an ambassador for the borough at charity functions, school visits, cultural events, and official commemorations. The role also involves supporting chosen charities and championing causes important to the people of Rotherham.

Councillors Rukhsana Ismail and Haroon Rashid

Councillor Rukhsana Ismail, who currently serves as deputy mayor, represents the Rotherham East ward and has been a member of Rotherham Council since 2021. An active member of the health select commission and the Rotherham SACRE (standing advisory council for religious education), she also serves on the Rotherham ethnic minority alliance board and the national association of councillors.

Joining councillor Ismail in civic office is fellow Rotherham East councillor Haroon Rashid, who will be appointed deputy mayor. Elected in 2024, Councillor Rashid sits on the health select commission, improving places select commission, and the transportation advisory group. He also runs monthly advice surgeries at Mowbray Gardens Library and Neighbourhood Hub.

The meeting will also include a formal vote of thanks to outgoing mayor, Councillor Sheila Cowen, in recognition of her dedicated service over the past year. The council will also thank Councillor Rajmund Brent, who served as the mayor’s consort, and present both with commemorative past mayor’s pendants.

The full meeting can be viewed live via webcast at: www.rotherham.public-i.tv.