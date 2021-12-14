Sixteen adults with learning disabilities moved from Parkhill Lodge at Maltby to live at Lord Hardy Court at Rawmarsh in October 2020 following a Covid outbreak among residents and staff, which could not be contained due to the building’s ‘outdated design and layout’.

The council would have to spend an approximate £189,000 in the next five years to update the building’s heating system and replacing rotten timber, and a further £200,000 to remove the asbestos present in the building.

A consultation about the future of the service at Parkhill Lodge ran from August to October 2021, so residents and families could have their say.

A new report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet proposes that the residents stay at Lord Hardy Court on a temporary basis, and Parkhill Lodge is closed.

Of the responses, eight of the 16 residents said they would like to return to Parkhill Lodge.

The report adds: “The lack of windows at Lord Hardy Court was a concern for some residents who said they missed being able to look out of the window and watch the world go by.”

However, residents did say they enjoyed the food at Lord Hardy Court, as well as the staff and gardens.

Feedback was given by four relatives, who said that Lord Hardy Court is a ‘safer environment’, and they are ‘happy with the care received’.

The report states that residents would not be able to return to Parkhill Lodge for another 12 months due to asbestos removal and other works, and adds that moving residents back would present ‘major health and safety concerns’.

Officers have recommended that cabinet members approve the closure of Parkhill Lodge, and to continue the service at Lord Hardy Court on an ‘interim basis’.