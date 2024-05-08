Rotherham MP’s concern for military personnel and veterans after MoD data hack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Defence secretary Grant Shapps apologised yesterday after the personal information of 27,000 UK military personnel was hacked.

A third-party payroll system used by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), separate from its core network, was targeted in the attack, and a review of the system is underway.

The system in question holds personal data of regular and reserve personnel and some recently retired veterans, including names, bank details and addresses.

John Healey MP

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne and shadow defence secretary, told a debate in the House of Commons yesterday that his ‘overriding concern’ was for the safety of serving personnel and veterans, and criticised the MoD for the information being ‘leaked’ to the press before those affected were informed.

“My overriding concern is for the safety of serving personnel and veterans affected, worried about the risk to themselves and their families and hearing first about the data being hacked from the media and not from the MOD.

“On last night’s media reports, has a leak inquiry been launched? The MOD’s data security record is getting worse while threats against the UK continue to rise.

"There has been a threefold increase in MOD data breaches in the last five years, with 35 separate MOD breaches reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office and a £350,000 fine last December.”