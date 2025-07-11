Rotherham MP welcomes extra police patrols after shop workers report being punched, spat at and threatened

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has welcomed increased police patrols in the town centre this summer after a survey revealed that retail staff have been punched, spat at, and even threatened with weapons.

The survey, launched by Ms Champion earlier this year, found widespread concern among shop workers and business owners over rising levels of shoplifting and abuse. Nearly 80 per cent of respondents said that a more visible police presence would help deter incidents and restore confidence in the high street.

Rotherham is part of the Government’s Safer Streets initiative, a nationwide summer campaign involving over 500 towns across the UK. The scheme will see a boost in police patrols, tougher enforcement against known offenders, and extra activities for young people during the school holidays.

Ms Champion said: “People have a right to feel safe at work and shopping on our High Street.”

“This is a topic I feel deeply passionately about, following my survey into retail crime in Rotherham. It revealed that local shop staff have been punched and spat at, with one even threatened with a knife.”

“I have been calling for tougher action on this crime, working with retailers, the council and the police to see what more can be done to prevent shoplifting and the abuse of retail workers.”

The initiative follows a 10 per cent rise in shoplifting in South Yorkshire last year, with over 15,000 reported incidents by the end of 2024. Nationally, police-recorded shoplifting rose significantly under the previous Conservative government, with figures up by 70% in their final two years.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The last government left a surge in shop theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour which has left too many town centres feeling abandoned. It’s time to turn this around.”

The scheme aims to support town centres in becoming “vibrant places where people want to live, work and spend time,” with local authorities, police, and businesses working together on bespoke action plans.

While the initiative has been broadly welcomed by business groups and politicians, some local retailers say long-term support is also needed.

One independent shop owner in Rotherham town centre, who asked not to be named, said: “We’re glad something is finally being done – it’s not just the thefts, it’s the daily abuse. But we need this to be more than a summer blitz. We need lasting protection and proper consequences for offenders.”

The initiative will be monitored over the summer, with local authorities expected to report on outcomes in the autumn.