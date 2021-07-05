Rotherham MP says Matt Hancock’s resignation “right decision” following protest at office

Protesters delivered a petition to Alexander Stafford’s office on Friday, calling on him to condemn Matt Hancock’s affair whilst the country was in lockdown.

Jamie Turner, who could not visit his stepfather in hospital before his death in May, began the petition to call on Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford to condemn the health secretary’s actions.

Health Secretary Hancock stepped down from his role after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo was revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Protesters outside the MP's office.

Footage emerged of Hancock in a compromising position with his aide, whilst the country was in lockdown in May 2020.

Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley MP, said: “I am aware of a small gathering of Labour activists outside my constituency office, led by the person who runs the Rother Valley Labour Party Facebook Page, current Labour councillors, former Labour councillors and failed Labour candidates.

“Unfortunately I was not present at the time as I was holding an open street surgery in Maltby, helping resident across the area.

“Matt Hancock made the right decision in resigning. We should all be following the rules around coronavirus because that is the only way we can forge a path to normality. Absolutely no-one is above the rules, and the Government’s position reflects that.