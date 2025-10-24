Rotherham MP presses government over delays to grooming gangs inquiry

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has raised concerns about delays to the national inquiry into group-based child sexual exploitation, warning that progress appears to have stalled four months after it was announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Champion said she was “deeply concerned” by recent reports suggesting movement on appointing a chair has slowed. In a joint letter to Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, co-signed by Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore, she urged ministers to provide clarity on the inquiry’s remit, resources and timetable.

The letter argues that without a chair in place the inquiry cannot begin shaping its terms of reference, leaving survivors waiting longer for answers. Ms Champion warned the process “cannot be allowed to drag on for years”, adding that the previous Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation had been hampered by an overly broad scope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after turbulence within the inquiry’s survivor panel in recent days, with several members stepping down and criticising what they see as restricted access, limited scope and concerns about potential chairs’ professional backgrounds. Some have publicly called for Ms Phillips to resign, but the government has insisted she retains the full confidence of the prime minister and home secretary.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has raised concerns about delays to the national inquiry into group-based child sexual exploitation, warning that progress appears to have stalled four months after it was announced.

In the letter, Ms Champion said that despite the need to choose the right candidate, the continued lack of detail risked undermining confidence. “There is little clarity on its remit, resources or timeframe,” she said.

The government maintains the inquiry will remain focused on grooming gangs and will examine factors including offenders’ ethnicity and religion. Ministers say the time taken to appoint a chair is not unusual for a large public inquiry and have urged survivors who have stepped down to return.

The Home Office has not set out when an appointment will be made. Ms Champion said it was “vital” that work begins as soon as possible.