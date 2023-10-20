News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham MP launches campaign to scrap tax on life-saving defibrillators

A Rotherham MP has launched a campaign to scrap tax on life-saving defibrillators.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne, launched the national campaign alongside Wath based defibrillator distributor Martek Lifecare and the British Healthcare Trades Association earlier this month.

He has begun a petition calling on the Government to cut the VAT on defibrillators, which he says is a ‘tax on saving lives’.

Under current regulations, groups, sports clubs and charities face a 20 percent VAT charge when they buy the lifesaving machines.

John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and DearneJohn Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne
Rotherham’s Start a Heart 24:7 charity, which was founded by Trish Lister following the death of her husband following heart attack, has lent its support to the campaign.

The charity has already installed more than 100 defibrillators across Rotherham.

Mrs Lister said: “I saw John’s campaign to cut the VAT charge on defibrillators and thought it was a simple idea that could help save thousands of lives across the country.

“Defibrillators are vital life saving devices but lots of different groups across the borough find it hard to raise the money they need to buy them.

“We support communities in their fund raising for the devices and cutting VAT on the purchase would reduce costs by around £200 each time, making it easier to get defibrillators in the places they’re needed.”

John Healey MP said: “This extra cost on defibrillators is a tax on saving lives.

“This cost can deter individuals, businesses, and community groups from buying the potentially lifesaving equipment.

“Defibrillators bought for use by community groups, charities and sports clubs should be VAT exempt to make them more affordable and help save more lives across the country.”

