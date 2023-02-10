A Rotherham MP has called for the government to introduce a Child Criminal and Sexual Exploitation Commissioner, to ensure anyone linked to such crimes ‘has no link to public office ever again’.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley said: “We need a child criminal and sexual exploitation commissioner, to stop CSE, punish perpetrators and ensure that anyone linked to CSE has no link to public office ever again.

“I was pleased to see that last year’s tackling domestic abuse plan recognised the link between domestic abuse and child abuse.

“My hon. Friend will be aware of the horrendous child sexual exploitation case in Rotherham and will agree that we need to end child abuse of all kinds.”