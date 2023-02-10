Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley said: “We need a child criminal and sexual exploitation commissioner, to stop CSE, punish perpetrators and ensure that anyone linked to CSE has no link to public office ever again.
“I was pleased to see that last year’s tackling domestic abuse plan recognised the link between domestic abuse and child abuse.
“My hon. Friend will be aware of the horrendous child sexual exploitation case in Rotherham and will agree that we need to end child abuse of all kinds.”
Sarah Dines MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Home Office, agreed that the government ‘needs to have a detailed response to the recent report to ensure that we have joined-up thinking across all Departments to stamp out child sexual abuse, because it is a dreadful crime’.