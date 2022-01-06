Rotherham MP calling for Lord Nazir Ahmed to be stripped of peerage over sexual offence against children

The 64-year-old, who denied all the charges, was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of attempted rape and one of buggery.

The former Labour peer resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020 after reading the contents of a conduct committee report which found he sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman who sought his help.

Despite this, he retained his title, which Alexander Stafford, Rother Valley’s Conservative MP, has called “unacceptable”, and has launched a petition calling for it to be removed.

"In the meantime, I would encourage everyone who agrees with me to sign my petition calling for the immediate removal of Ahmed’s peerage."

Mr Stafford said: “The focus today needs to be on the victims of this sick abuser and their decades-long fight for justice. I thank them sincerely and wholeheartedly for their bravery and persistence and I welcome this verdict.

“But there is no getting away from the fact that this paedophile is in possession of a peerage and this is absolutely and categorically unacceptable. He should be stripped of this immediately.

“I will be speaking to my colleagues in the Department of Justice to ensure that this individual is not allowed to continue to hold a peerage, which would be an insult to his victims.