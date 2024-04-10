Rotherham local elections: Who can I vote for on May 2?
and live on Freeview channel 276
For a majority, a party will need to win 30 of the 59 seats that make up Rotherham Council.
Currently, Labour holds 32 seats, the Conservatives hold 15, the Liberal Democrats hold four, independents hold seven, and the Independent Conservatives hold two.
In May 2021, Labour retained overall control of the council, but lost 16 seats – and the Conservatives won 20 seats to form the main opposition when they previously held none.
In May 2023, the former leader of the Rotherham Conservatives Emily Barley quit the Conservative group to form a breakaway Independent Conservative Group.
Since the last boundary changes in 2020, the council has been made up of 25 wards, each represented by two or three councillors.
These are the parties in each ward hoping to secure a seat this year.
Anston & Woodsetts
Neelam Alam – Labour
Timothy James Baum-Dixon – Local Conservatives
John Michael Blackham – Local Conservatives
Clive Robert Jepson – Independent
Karen Smallwood – Local Conservatives
Carol Stringer – Labour
Keith Stringer – Labour
Drew Tarmey – Liberal Democrats
Bev Thornley – Liberal Democrats
David Edward Wilson – Liberal Democrats
Aston & Todwick
Sarah Ann Allen – Labour
Joshua Bacon – Local Conservatives
Patricia Anita Collins – Local Conservatives
Geoff Frost – Labour
Mark Lambert – Liberal Democrats
Aughton & Swallownest
Linda Denise Elsey – Reform UK
Paul Stephen Lindley – Liberal Democrats
Caden James Ben Lunness – Local Conservatives
Paul Marshall – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Lyndsay Pitchley – Labour
George Robinson – Green Party
Nigel Short – Independent
Robert Paul Taylor – Labour
Boston Castle
Saghir Alam – Labour
Chris Bingham – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ashiq Hussain – Independent
Cheryl Lynn Jones – Liberal Democrats
Tina Kumar – Local Conservatives
Sam Lilleker – Independent
Tony Mabbott – The Green Party
Aaliya Malik – The Green Party
Jeanette Mallinder – Labour
Phil Potholes – Independent
Mohammed Ramzan – Independent
Fakhri Saleh – Labour
Piyush Satyawadi – Local Conservatives
Anurag Singh – Local Conservatives
Taiba Yasseen – Independent
Bramley & Ravenfield
Liz Duncan – Labour
Lewis Lennard Henry Malcolm Mills – Local Conservatives
Russell Fred Oxley – The Green Party
Gregory Reynolds – Local Conservatives
Frances Jane Taylor – Liberal Democrats
John Stewart Woodland – Labour
Brinsworth
Adam Jonathon Carter – Liberal Democrats
Charlotte Rachel Carter – Liberal Democrats
James Ian Crowe – The Green Party
Alexander Neal Hall – Local Conservatives
Samuel David Jackson – Labour
Graham Frederick Penn – Local Conservatives
David John Roche – Labour
Dalton & Thrybergh
Michael Bennett-Sylvester – Independent
Penny Kay – Local Conservatives
Cora Lancashire – Labour
Jodie Ryalls – Independent
Carol Spencer – Labour
Paul Stables -Local Conservatives
Jane Watson – Liberal Democrats
Dinnington
Ian David Barkley – The Green Party
Amanda Marie Clarke – Labour
Sophie Dack – Local Conservatives
Julz Hall – Local Conservatives
Tony Harrison – Reform UK
Matt Mears – Liberal Democrats
Marshall Anthony Mellor – Labour
Simon Andrew Tweed – Independent
John Vjestica – Labour
Benjamin John Whomersley – Local Conservatives
Greasbrough
Linda Beresford – Labour
Sonia Blake – Labour
Rob Elliott – Independent
Julia Helen Mitchell – Local Conservatives
Donna Moseley – Liberal Democrats
Wendy Singelton – Local Conservatives
Hellaby & Maltby West
Jenny Andrews – Labour
Simon Ashley Ball – Local Conservatives
Ken Barber – Liberal Democrats
Daviyd Franckeiss- Reform UK
Fiona Ozyer-Key – Labour
Lynda Jayne Stables – Local Conservatives
Hoober
Charles Ball – Local Conservatives
Val Ball – Local Conservatives
Rajmund Edwin Brent – Labour
Michael Edwin Dennis – Local Conservatives
Thomas Walter Hill – Green Party
Denise Lelliott – Labour
Steve Scutt – Liberal Democrats
John Williams – Labour
Keppel
Neil Mark Collett – Independent
Elizabeth Millicent Currey – Local Conservatives
Sid Currie – Independent
Carole Foster – Labour
Gill Garnett – Labour
Khoulod Ghanem – Liberal Democrats
Richard Hall – Labour
Peter Robert Key – Yorkshire Party
Tom Lynn – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Kim Lesley Rodgers – Local Conservatives
Nicholas Charles Townrow – Local Conservatives
Sylvia June Williams – Green Party
Kilnhurst & Swinton
Aaron Barker – Local Conservatives
Victoria Cusworth – Labour
John Richard Gelder – Liberal Democrats
Nigel Harper – Labour
Anthony Paul Wiseman – Local Conservatives
Maltby East
Lee James Hunter – Local Conservatives
Donna Sutton – Labour
Adam James Tinsley – Local Conservatives
Margaret Eileen Towler – Liberal Democrats
John Andrew Webster – Labour
Rawmarsh East
David Atkinson – Yorkshire Party
Wendy Susan Birch – Local Conservatives
Elaine Dawson – Liberal Democrats
Rachel Hughes – Labour
Dave Sheppard – Labour
Emily Rose West – Green Party
Valerie Michele Wightman – Local Conservatives
Rawmarsh West
Joanna Baker-Rogers – Labour
William Mark Price – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Robert Race – Local Conservatives
Natalie Thomas Stafford – Local Conservatives
Brian Steele – Labour
Tom Sturgess – Liberal Democrats
Rother Vale
Terry Adair – Labour
Neil Adshead – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Jamie Baggaley – Labour
Tony Hoult – Liberal Democrats
Liam O’Sullivan – Liberal Democrats
Julie Thorp – Local Conservatives
Suman Thullimalli – Local Conservatives
Rotherham East
Angham Ahmed – Labour
Geoffrey Mark Downs – Local Conservatives
Donna Marie Green – Local Conservatives
Rukhsana Bibi Haleem – Labour
Nadia Meharban – Local Conservatives
Richard Penycate – Green Party
Haroon Rashid – Labour
Kath Reeder – Independent
Aaban Mudassir Shah – Liberal Democrats
Rotherham West
Ishtiaq Ahmad – Independent
Mohammad Ashiq – Independent
Pamela Ethel Freeman-Keel – Local Conservatives
Ian Paul Jones – Independent
Eve Rose Keenan – Labour
Tajamal Khan – Labour
Barrie Marsh – Local Conservatives
Pauline Rush Marsh – Local Conservatives
Cameron Mckiernan – Labour
Richard Mills – Green Party
Firas Miro – Liberal Democrats
Sitwell
Mick Bower – Independent
Mike Calton – Labour
Allen Cowles – Reform UK
David Frank Fisher – Local Conservatives
Paul Jonathan Freeman- Keel Local Conservatives
Mahmood Hussain – Green Party
Gavin Shawcroft – Reform UK
David Neil Spence – Labour
Sachin Tammewar – Labour
Colin David Taylor – Liberal Democrats
Paul Stewart Thorp – Local Conservatives
John Turner – Reform UK
Swinton Rockingham
David Leslie Harrison Le Neve – Local Conservatives
Gina Monk – Labour
Chris Read – Labour
Linda Read – Liberal Democrats
Simon Anthony Webb – Local Conservatives
Thurcroft & Wickersley South
Jean Marion Akid – Labour
Thomas Ryan Collingham – Local Conservatives
Zachary Aron Collingham – Local Conservatives
Abdul Rashid – Labour
Pat Tarmey – Liberal Democrats
Wales
Cheryl Terese Barton – Local Conservatives
Dominic Edward Beck – Independent
Oliver Boddye – Liberal Democrats
Marnie Anne Havard – Independent
Janet Law – Labour
Paul Neville Martin -Green Party
Jodie Leigh Nicholson – Local Conservatives
Bob Walsh – Labour
Wath
Louise Fiona Burnett – Local Conservatives
Simon Lee Burnett – Local Conservatives
Michael Chambers – Social Democratic Party
Sheila Cowen – Labour
Ingrid Mary Frances House – Liberal Democrats
Dave Jackson – Labour
Wickersley North
Shelagh Mary Garside – Green Party
Andrew Matthew Gorman – Local Conservatives
Stuart Knight – Labour
Kenneth Rooney Marshall – Local Conservatives
Lynda Marshall – Local Conservatives
Marilyn Marshall – Local Conservatives
James Jonathon Mault – Labour
Alan Derek Napper – Independent
Julie Elizabeth Read – Liberal Democrats