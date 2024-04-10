Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For a majority, a party will need to win 30 of the 59 seats that make up Rotherham Council.

Currently, Labour holds 32 seats, the Conservatives hold 15, the Liberal Democrats hold four, independents hold seven, and the Independent Conservatives hold two.

In May 2021, Labour retained overall control of the council, but lost 16 seats – and the Conservatives won 20 seats to form the main opposition when they previously held none.

Rotherham residents are set to take to the polls on May 2 to select their ward councillor.

In May 2023, the former leader of the Rotherham Conservatives Emily Barley quit the Conservative group to form a breakaway Independent Conservative Group.

Since the last boundary changes in 2020, the council has been made up of 25 wards, each represented by two or three councillors.

These are the parties in each ward hoping to secure a seat this year.

Anston & Woodsetts

Neelam Alam – Labour

Timothy James Baum-Dixon – Local Conservatives

John Michael Blackham – Local Conservatives

Clive Robert Jepson – Independent

Karen Smallwood – Local Conservatives

Carol Stringer – Labour

Keith Stringer – Labour

Drew Tarmey – Liberal Democrats

Bev Thornley – Liberal Democrats

David Edward Wilson – Liberal Democrats

Aston & Todwick

Sarah Ann Allen – Labour

Joshua Bacon – Local Conservatives

Patricia Anita Collins – Local Conservatives

Geoff Frost – Labour

Mark Lambert – Liberal Democrats

Aughton & Swallownest

Linda Denise Elsey – Reform UK

Paul Stephen Lindley – Liberal Democrats

Caden James Ben Lunness – Local Conservatives

Paul Marshall – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Lyndsay Pitchley – Labour

George Robinson – Green Party

Nigel Short – Independent

Robert Paul Taylor – Labour

Boston Castle

Saghir Alam – Labour

Chris Bingham – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Ashiq Hussain – Independent

Cheryl Lynn Jones – Liberal Democrats

Tina Kumar – Local Conservatives

Sam Lilleker – Independent

Tony Mabbott – The Green Party

Aaliya Malik – The Green Party

Jeanette Mallinder – Labour

Phil Potholes – Independent

Mohammed Ramzan – Independent

Fakhri Saleh – Labour

Piyush Satyawadi – Local Conservatives

Anurag Singh – Local Conservatives

Taiba Yasseen – Independent

Bramley & Ravenfield

Liz Duncan – Labour

Lewis Lennard Henry Malcolm Mills – Local Conservatives

Russell Fred Oxley – The Green Party

Gregory Reynolds – Local Conservatives

Frances Jane Taylor – Liberal Democrats

John Stewart Woodland – Labour

Brinsworth

Adam Jonathon Carter – Liberal Democrats

Charlotte Rachel Carter – Liberal Democrats

James Ian Crowe – The Green Party

Alexander Neal Hall – Local Conservatives

Samuel David Jackson – Labour

Graham Frederick Penn – Local Conservatives

David John Roche – Labour

Dalton & Thrybergh

Michael Bennett-Sylvester – Independent

Penny Kay – Local Conservatives

Cora Lancashire – Labour

Jodie Ryalls – Independent

Carol Spencer – Labour

Paul Stables -Local Conservatives

Jane Watson – Liberal Democrats

Dinnington

Ian David Barkley – The Green Party

Amanda Marie Clarke – Labour

Sophie Dack – Local Conservatives

Julz Hall – Local Conservatives

Tony Harrison – Reform UK

Matt Mears – Liberal Democrats

Marshall Anthony Mellor – Labour

Simon Andrew Tweed – Independent

John Vjestica – Labour

Benjamin John Whomersley – Local Conservatives

Greasbrough

Linda Beresford – Labour

Sonia Blake – Labour

Rob Elliott – Independent

Julia Helen Mitchell – Local Conservatives

Donna Moseley – Liberal Democrats

Wendy Singelton – Local Conservatives

Hellaby & Maltby West

Jenny Andrews – Labour

Simon Ashley Ball – Local Conservatives

Ken Barber – Liberal Democrats

Daviyd Franckeiss- Reform UK

Fiona Ozyer-Key – Labour

Lynda Jayne Stables – Local Conservatives

Hoober

Charles Ball – Local Conservatives

Val Ball – Local Conservatives

Rajmund Edwin Brent – Labour

Michael Edwin Dennis – Local Conservatives

Thomas Walter Hill – Green Party

Denise Lelliott – Labour

Steve Scutt – Liberal Democrats

John Williams – Labour

Keppel

Neil Mark Collett – Independent

Elizabeth Millicent Currey – Local Conservatives

Sid Currie – Independent

Carole Foster – Labour

Gill Garnett – Labour

Khoulod Ghanem – Liberal Democrats

Richard Hall – Labour

Peter Robert Key – Yorkshire Party

Tom Lynn – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Kim Lesley Rodgers – Local Conservatives

Nicholas Charles Townrow – Local Conservatives

Sylvia June Williams – Green Party

Kilnhurst & Swinton

Aaron Barker – Local Conservatives

Victoria Cusworth – Labour

John Richard Gelder – Liberal Democrats

Nigel Harper – Labour

Anthony Paul Wiseman – Local Conservatives

Maltby East

Lee James Hunter – Local Conservatives

Donna Sutton – Labour

Adam James Tinsley – Local Conservatives

Margaret Eileen Towler – Liberal Democrats

John Andrew Webster – Labour

Rawmarsh East

David Atkinson – Yorkshire Party

Wendy Susan Birch – Local Conservatives

Elaine Dawson – Liberal Democrats

Rachel Hughes – Labour

Dave Sheppard – Labour

Emily Rose West – Green Party

Valerie Michele Wightman – Local Conservatives

Rawmarsh West

Joanna Baker-Rogers – Labour

William Mark Price – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Robert Race – Local Conservatives

Natalie Thomas Stafford – Local Conservatives

Brian Steele – Labour

Tom Sturgess – Liberal Democrats

Rother Vale

Terry Adair – Labour

Neil Adshead – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Jamie Baggaley – Labour

Tony Hoult – Liberal Democrats

Liam O’Sullivan – Liberal Democrats

Julie Thorp – Local Conservatives

Suman Thullimalli – Local Conservatives

Rotherham East

Angham Ahmed – Labour

Geoffrey Mark Downs – Local Conservatives

Donna Marie Green – Local Conservatives

Rukhsana Bibi Haleem – Labour

Nadia Meharban – Local Conservatives

Richard Penycate – Green Party

Haroon Rashid – Labour

Kath Reeder – Independent

Aaban Mudassir Shah – Liberal Democrats

Rotherham West

Ishtiaq Ahmad – Independent

Mohammad Ashiq – Independent

Pamela Ethel Freeman-Keel – Local Conservatives

Ian Paul Jones – Independent

Eve Rose Keenan – Labour

Tajamal Khan – Labour

Barrie Marsh – Local Conservatives

Pauline Rush Marsh – Local Conservatives

Cameron Mckiernan – Labour

Richard Mills – Green Party

Firas Miro – Liberal Democrats

Sitwell

Mick Bower – Independent

Mike Calton – Labour

Allen Cowles – Reform UK

David Frank Fisher – Local Conservatives

Paul Jonathan Freeman- Keel Local Conservatives

Mahmood Hussain – Green Party

Gavin Shawcroft – Reform UK

David Neil Spence – Labour

Sachin Tammewar – Labour

Colin David Taylor – Liberal Democrats

Paul Stewart Thorp – Local Conservatives

John Turner – Reform UK

Swinton Rockingham

David Leslie Harrison Le Neve – Local Conservatives

Gina Monk – Labour

Chris Read – Labour

Linda Read – Liberal Democrats

Simon Anthony Webb – Local Conservatives

Thurcroft & Wickersley South

Jean Marion Akid – Labour

Thomas Ryan Collingham – Local Conservatives

Zachary Aron Collingham – Local Conservatives

Abdul Rashid – Labour

Pat Tarmey – Liberal Democrats

Wales

Cheryl Terese Barton – Local Conservatives

Dominic Edward Beck – Independent

Oliver Boddye – Liberal Democrats

Marnie Anne Havard – Independent

Janet Law – Labour

Paul Neville Martin -Green Party

Jodie Leigh Nicholson – Local Conservatives

Bob Walsh – Labour

Wath

Louise Fiona Burnett – Local Conservatives

Simon Lee Burnett – Local Conservatives

Michael Chambers – Social Democratic Party

Sheila Cowen – Labour

Ingrid Mary Frances House – Liberal Democrats

Dave Jackson – Labour

Wickersley North

Shelagh Mary Garside – Green Party

Andrew Matthew Gorman – Local Conservatives

Stuart Knight – Labour

Kenneth Rooney Marshall – Local Conservatives

Lynda Marshall – Local Conservatives

Marilyn Marshall – Local Conservatives

James Jonathon Mault – Labour

Alan Derek Napper – Independent