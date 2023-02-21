Two of Rotherham’s libraries are set to trial self service and later opening hours

Mowbray Gardens Library and Brinsworth Community Library are set to open on a self-serve basis at specific times when the libraries would normally be closed.

Mowbray Gardens will be closed to customers between March 13 and March 20, to allow for works to take place.

Councillor Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion said: “At a time when many other councils are having to close libraries, we are delighted to introduce a new service which enhances the library offer and provides the opportunity for the library to be accessible to our residents for more hours each week”

Mowbray Gardens Library