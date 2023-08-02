Rotherham Labour silence over claims they’re ‘struggling for candidates’ for next year’s local elections

Rotherham’s Labour party have remained tight-lipped over a claim they are struggling to recruit candidates for next year’s local elections, following a leading councillor’s Facebook post.

Cllr Victoria Cusworth

Rotherham Labour did not respond to questions over the claim made by a source that the ruling party at the council is “struggling for candidates” for 2024’s all-out council election.

Labour, the ruling party at town hall, and the councillor were asked to respond to a number of questions posed by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, but neither came back with a statement before the deadline.

The claim by the source was made after Cllr Victoria Cusworth, the cabinet member for children and young people, used her own Facebook page in a bid to reach out to prospective candidates.

In a public post, she said: “I usually use my councillor page, however, I want to reach out to as many people as I know on FB (Facebook).

“We so desperately need a Labour Government. People, families, our education system and the NHS are on their knees. We have food banks and uniform banks…last winter we saw warm spaces.

“If you share my politics, Labour and Co-operative, and you care about your community and the Rotherham Borough and you want to give something back then please consider standing in the Local Elections in Rotherham for the Labour Party in May 2024.”

The appeal comes after the Dinnington by-election earlier this month where Labour’s candidate, former councillor John Vjestica, came second.

Cllr Cusworth and Rotherham Labour were asked whether she was told to post an appeal on Facebook by her party or if she was acting independently; and whether anyone could stand as a Labour candidate as long as they agree with their policy – regardless of experience.

They were also asked if she could confirm if they were short of candidates for next year.