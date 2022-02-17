Women who had a baby in February 2021 were invited to take part in the survey of 122 NHS trusts across England.

A total of 150 patients at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust answered questions about their antenatal check-ups, labour and birth, care in hospital and at home after the birth.

Out of a total of 50 questions, the Rotherham Maternity Services results were better than other trusts for 31 questions, with five categorised as ‘much better’ and right as ‘somewhat better’.

The Trust were ‘about the same’ for 19 questions. No questions produced a ‘worse than other trusts’ result.

Sarah Petty, head of midwifery at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are all very proud of our CQC inpatient survey results. It’s a testament to the hard work of all the teams who work in Maternity Services, every single one of them.

“They are dedicated to offering women and families kind, compassionate and personalised care.”

Helen Dobson, the Trust’s Interim Chief Nurse, said: “I am delighted to see these fantastic results.

“The team work incredibly hard to support expectant families all the way through their journey, and it is great to see this reflected in the outcome of this survey. Despite these great results, I know the team will not be complacent and will continue listening to improve to make sure results are even better next year”

Responses to questions in the survey are scored on a scale of 0-10, the higher the score, the better the results.

The results are analysed using a technique called ‘expected range’ which helps to determine an average range of scores for all trusts.