Rotherham Grimm & Co church renovation project to receive £600,000 grant

A project to renovate a Grade Two listed church to house a charity in Rotherham Town Centre is in line to receive a grant of £617,000.

By Danielle Andrews
2 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:12pm

Grimm & Co has requested the funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to internally renovate Talbot Lane Methodist Church on Moorgate Street to support under resourced youngsters under the age of 18.

The literacy charity announced plans to move into the moving premises into the church in 2019, and a report states that costs are ‘significantly higher than expected’.

The report adds that the funding requested will ‘cover the cost increases’, alongside £110k provided by Key Fund.

The renovated church will also include a story themed cafe, book shop and entertainment zone, and the charity will provide creative writing workshops to school children, digital resources to encourage writing, and professional development sessions for teachers.

The charity hopes to begin fitout works this month, with the project opening scheduled for June.