Rotherham GP surgeries set to merge

Broom Lane Medical Centre will be extended to accommodate 1,700 patients from nearby Broom Valley Medical Centre, which will close.

The additional space will increase patient capacity from 8,300 to 10,000, with the addition of five consulting rooms, one treatment room and 10 more parking spaces.

The design and access statement says Broom Valley Medical centre’s three consulting rooms are “not fit for purpose”, and the clinical rooms are “undersized and non-compliant

An artists' impression of the surgery.

Nine objections were submitted to RMBC from residents, on the grounds of noise pollution from increased traffic, pedestrian safety, congestion, and “increase in overlooking to nearby gardens”.

A petition of 69 signatures against the plans has also been handed to the council, objecting to the extension on the grounds of road safety, congestion and “inadequate” parking.

Objector Mr Ollivant told the planning board meeting today (July 22) that no transport assessment had been submitted, and that the proposal would have a “detrimental impact on residents living around the medical centre” due to increased congestion.

He added: “We believe this application should be rejected on the grounds that a transport assessment has not been undertaken to assess the true impact this development will have on the highway congestion highway safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.”

Simon Moss, Assistant Director of Planning Regeneration and Transport at RMBC, said the proposal did not require the submission of a transport assessment or statement in support.

He added: “Whilst this is at our discretion, our thoughts on this is that the trips are existing, and already on the public highway attending the other surgery in close proximity.

“The trips are existing an already on the highway attending the existing medical centre, and there is “no justifiable reason to refuse planning on highways grounds.”

Sitwell’s Conservative Councillor, Simon Fisher, said the traffic impact on the development would be “substantial” for residents, and called for more rigorous assessment on the highways impact in the coming years.