Rotherham drug and alcohol services set to be merged into one

The move to one service to support all ages seeking help for drug and alcohol misuse will mean a smoother transition from youth to adult services, and provide more support for youngsters.

Currently there are two services; one for adults and another for under 18s, which provide support to 1,284 Rotherham residents between them, and are expected to support around 2,000 people per year.

The adult service was tendered in April 2018 to Change, Grow, Live and the contract will expire in March 2023.

The combined service is set to begin on April 1, 2023 for five years.

The children and young person’s service was tendered in November 2018, and expires in November 2021.

The council plans to merge the services, and will begin a commissioning exercise with prospective providers, and will select a provider to run the service from April 1, 2023 for five years, with the potential to extend for another five.

The maximum value of the contract is £3.2m, which over the potential 10 years of the new service comes to £32m.