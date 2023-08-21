Rotherham Council’s head of planning says more information is needed on the impact extending the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) would have on the area.

Rotherham Town Hall.

As part of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone – which was announced by local leaders and Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, last month – Compass (Composites at Speed and Scale) will be an extension to Sheffield University’s AMRC Factory 2050 on what is now Sheffield Business Park.

The £80million project is backed by some of the largest companies in the UK, including Boeing.

However, the Local Democracy Service was told that Rotherham “are objecting to the Boeing Compass project”.

When asked, Rotherham Council’s Head of Planning, Nigel Hancock, said the applicant had “out of date information” regarding transport links – and they were requested to submit “up to date” information.

Mr Hancock said: “Sheffield City Council received a planning application to extend the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and Rotherham Council have been consulted.

“However, the application has out of date information regarding transport links to and from the facility. The planning service has therefore requested that the applicant submit up to date information so that a further review of the impact of the development on the local highway network can be reviewed.

“We have a strong track record of collaborating with businesses and universities to develop world-leading research and development facilities around the Advanced Manufacturing Park. These latest proposals will drive opportunities for more innovation-led inward investment, skills, and jobs for the region.”

The government announced that Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley would all benefit from an estimated 8,000 new jobs and £1.2billion of private funding by 2030, which the Investment Zone would help to deliver.