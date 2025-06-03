Rotherham Council’s cabinet reshuffle welcomes new faces

The leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council has announced a cabinet reshuffle, with three new members stepping into key roles.

Councillor Linda Beresford has been appointed cabinet member for housing, replacing Councillor Sarah Allen. Councillor Lynda Marshall will lead on street scene and green spaces, and councillor John Williams becomes cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, taking over from Councillor Robert Taylor.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth will now also serve as deputy leader, in addition to continuing her role as cabinet member for children and young people.

The cabinet is a small group of senior councillors who make most of the key decisions about how the council runs essential services. Each cabinet member is in charge of a specific area, like housing, transport or children’s services. They help set priorities, manage budgets, and make sure the council delivers on its promises. The cabinet is led by the council leader, who provides overall direction and chairs its meetings.

The full cabinet now includes councillor Chris Read as leader of the council, with councillor Victoria Cusworth serving as deputy leader while also holding the portfolio for children and young people. Councillor Saghir Alam remains responsible for finance and safe and clean communities, and councillor Joanna Baker-Rogers continues to lead on adult social care and health. Councillor Linda Beresford has taken on the housing portfolio, councillor Lynda Marshall will oversee street scene and green spaces, and councillor John Williams has been appointed to the role covering transport, jobs and the local economy.

Councillor Chris Read thanked outgoing cabinet members councillor Sarah Allen and councillor Robert Taylor for their service, noting they had chosen to step down from their roles.

Welcoming the new appointees, he said: “Our refreshed cabinet will work together with colleagues across the council to deliver on our pledges.

“We’re committed to investing in roads and public spaces, boosting our high streets, creating a more inclusive economy, and building hundreds more warm, safe and affordable council homes.

“It is a pleasure to welcome councillors Beresford, Marshall and Williams onto the cabinet, and I look forward to working with them in the months ahead as we forge ahead with our commitments for Rotherham.”