Rotherham councillors to vote on five per cent pay rise increasing annual allowance to £12,000

Councillors in Rotherham are set to take a vote on a five per cent pay rise for their basic allowance.

Currently, councillors are paid a yearly allowance of £11,471.

If the increase is agreed at this week’s full council meeting, councillors will receive an annual allowance of £12,045.

Rotherham Councillors receive a lower basic allowance than in Sheffield (£15,000) Doncaster (£13,447), and Barnsley (£11,823).

Rotherham Town Hall

Additional money will be paid for those with special responsibilities, including the council’s leader who will receive £27,144 a year.

The payments will be backdated to the beginning of April and will total £955,698 for 2023-24.

Recommendations to increase the allowances were made by the Independent Remuneration Panel, which argued the increase would not require councillors ‘to make unreasonable sacrifices in their private lives’.

The panel’s report states that councillors have not seen an increase in their allowances since 2017 when inflation has amounted to 27 per cent during that time.

It adds that the allowance is intended to recognise the ‘time commitment’ of councillors, and remunerate any costs, ‘such as the use of their homes, andinternet and phone provision’.

“The role of councillors depends on a sense of social responsibility and public service and that they are motivated to a significant extent by a sense of public good,” the officer report said.

“Nevertheless, those who decide to stand for election should not be required to make unreasonable sacrifices in their private lives.”