Rotherham councillors call for vapes to be ‘subject to same rules as cigarettes’ to discourage youngsters

Labour councillors in Rotherham have called for vapes to be subject to the same rules as cigarettes, in order to deter youngsters and non smokers from picking up the habit.

Councillor David Roche, RMBC’s cabinet member for health proposed a motion to to crack down on the “positive and open way vaping is advertised and displayed”.

Rotherham Council will work with schools to warn students of the “dangers of taking up vaping as a choice rather than as a measure to aid smoking cessation”.

Councillors hope the government will introduce legislation to ensure that vapes remain available as a smoking cessation tool, but are not marketed to young people and non-smokers.

Figures from Action for Smoking and Health show that in 2022, 15 per cent of 11-17 year olds had tried vaping, compared to 11 per cent in 2021 and 13 per cent in 2020, even though the sale of e-cigarettes containing nicotine to under 18s is prohibited

Coun Roche told yesterday’s (April 12) full council meeting that the motion aimed to help people give up smoking, and “try to persuade people, especially youngsters, not to start”.

Councillor David Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion, told the meeting that vaping has become “the fastest rising way of introducing young people to a new addiction to nicotine.

Coun Sheppard added that vaping has become attractive to young people, through ‘enticing packaging’ and a ‘vast array’ of ‘sweet smelling’ flavours.

“The ways they are marketed are dangerously encouraging young people into nicotine addiction, and this needs to be addressed before tens of thousands more youngsters’ health suffers due to a lack of control over the vaping industry.

“Vapes should be subject to the same rules as cigarettes, sold in plain packaging and kept out of the sight and reach of children.”

