Rotherham councillors call for crackdown on “undesirable behaviour in public spaces”

Councillor Adam Tinsley has proposed a motion to tomorrow’s full council meeting, to review existing byelaws and implement new ones to “prohibit other specific undesirable behaviour in public spaces”

Byelaws are local laws made by a council requiring something to be done – or not done – in a specified area, and have the force of law within the areas to which they apply.

Rotherham Council has enacted byelaws covering Ulley Country Park, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park and the Good Rule and Government of the Borough, but Coun Tinsley say these byelaws are “old and have limited scope”.

