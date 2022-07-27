Rotherham councillor welcomes withdrawal of East Herringthorpe Pub licence application

East Herringthorpe Pub on Laudsdale Road does not currently have the benefit of a premises licence, and is understood to be closed, according to documents to members of the council’s licensing sub-committee.

The application was due to be discussed by Rotherham Council’s licensing sub-committee at 2pm on Tuesday, August 2.

The premises were previously known as the East Herringthorpe Club and had a club premises certificate

However, the meeting has been cancelled after the application was withdrawn.

The reasons for the withdrawal are not known at this stage.

However, this certificate was withdrawn by the licensing authority on April 1 2022 on the grounds that the premises were not operating as a “qualifying club”.

An appeal against the licensing authority’s decision to withdraw the club premises certificate was lodged with Sheffield Magistrates Court, butsubsequently withdrawn, meaning that the withdrawal of the certificate had “immediate effect”.

The applicant submitted documents seeking a new licence to permit the retail sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises, the provision of indoor regulated entertainment such as plays, films indoor sports events, and live music, and the provision of late night refreshment for consumption on and off the premises.

The application was to allow the venue to open open Sunday to Thursday between 11am and 12.30am; and Friday and Saturday between 11am and 1.30am on the following day.

Documents state that the premises are “designed to be a venue which celebrates the East Herringthorpe community,” and “a safe place for members of the local community to come and visit, eat and drink, and socialise with their friends and family”.

“The applicant brings a new management team to the premises. The applicant, when it is appropriate, will also be employing an SIA approved door team.”

Councillor Michael Bennett-Sylvester wrote to the licensing department, stating that “several local residents” had raised concerns around “potential public nuisance, public safety and protection of children”.

Residents have also “relayed instances of regular fights, items such as glasses and bottles thrown into gardens, issues with parking and motoring offences from patrons, late night even early morning noise and abuse along with threatening behaviour towards residents from those under the influence using the premises,” writes coun Bennett-Sylvester.

Coun Sylvester told the local democracy reporting service, following the withdrawal of the application: “It’s welcome this application has been withdrawn, the proposed opening hours were highly inappropriate for the centre of a residential housing estate, I would like to thank the many residents who have been in touch with their concerns and especially those who took the time to write in their objections.

“We do though need good community social facilities in East Herringthorpe and the conversation now needs to take place on how we can achieve this without the truly awful experiences that local residents had when the club was last open

A letter from Leigh Schelvis, Senior Solicitor at John Gaunt states: “We note that many of the objectors have concerns over the manner in which the premises was previously run.”

His letter adds that although the applicant was the owner of the building, “he played no part in the running of the club nor the premises.”

“The Committee, who previously ran the premises, no longer exists, and [the applicant] will not be employing any members of the previouscommittee to run or even work in the premises, should the application be granted.