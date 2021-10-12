Rotherham councillor welcomes CCTV and lighting in park to enhance women’s safety
A Rotherham councillor has welcomed more than half a million pounds in funding to help make women and girls feel safer in public spaces.
The cash has been secured by South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, from a government safer streets fund.
The majority of the money – £460,000 – is to install lighting and CCTV within four parks across South Yorkshire, including Clifton Park in Rotherham.
Councillor Saghir Alam, cabinet member for corporate services, community safety and finance, at Rotherham Council welcomed the funding, and said the the council will work with local groups to install the CCTV and lighting.
“We very much welcome this funding which will enable us to support women to feel safer within Rotherham and across South Yorkshire by targeting the behaviour of perpetrators and aiming to improve feelings of safety,” said councillor Alam.
“We particularly look forward to working with local groups on the trialling of the innovative new lighting designs.”