Rotherham councillor stands down as parliamentary candidate following backlash

A Rotherham councillor has dropped out of the race to become Rother Valley’s Labour MP following criticism of his selection.

Councillor Dominic Beck, current cabinet member for transport and environment at RMBC, had been a member of the cabinet for seven months in 2014, when Professor Alexis Jay published a report into child sexual exploitation in the borough.

The cabinet resigned in order to allow commissioners control of the council, and Coun Beck was one of the cabinet members reappointed in May 2016 to take forward the new governance of the council alongside commissioners.

Labour’s decision to select Coun Beck prompted criticism online and from national news outlets.

The councillor announced his decision to drop out of the race before Christmas.

In a statement, Coun Beck said: “It has been the honour of my life to be selected by Labour Party members in the Rother Valley to stand for parliament in the next general election. However, I have decided to stand down as the candidate. I understand that recent press coverage and concern about the events of the past make it more difficult for me to lead that campaign.

“I would never wish to do anything that causes further upset to Rotherham’s CSE survivors, and it was never my intention to cause them distress. I am deeply saddened that this is what has happened.

“I was 19 years old when I was elected to the council. Throughout almost all of the period the Jay report investigated I was growing up and attending school whilst other children my age were enduring the most horrific abuse.

“Within 18 months of my election, I supported the commissioning of the Jay report to find out exactly what had gone wrong – so we could ensure such awful failings never happened again. I accepted the findings of this report and the subsequent Casey report in full.

“I would like to thank all the people who have supported me and put their faith in me over the last few weeks.

