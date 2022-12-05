Rotherham councillor chosen to stand for Labour in Rother Valley at next general election

Councillor Dominic Beck, currently the cabinet member for transport and environment at RMBC will contest the Rother Valley seat which is currently held by Conservative Alexander Stafford.

Coun Beck was chosen by local Labour members at a selection meeting on December 4, where he was up against 3 others on the shortlist.

Coun Beck said: “A massive thank you to the local members for selecting me as the Labour candidate for Rother Valley. It’s a privilege to be representing this brilliant place at the next general election.

“Rother Valley has been let down by 12 years of Conservative rule.

“The Tories have crashed the economy and are making working people pay the price through higher taxes and cuts to public services.

“Only Labour has a plan to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future.

“Rother Valley needs a Labour MP, and this country needs a Labour government. I will work hard every day to make that happen and bring Rother Valley back to the Labour Party again.”

The date of the next general election has not yet been announced, but is scheduled to be held no later than January 2025.

Mr Stafford has been Rother Valley’s MP since 2019, gaining the seat from Labour’s Kevin Barron with a majority of 6,318.

