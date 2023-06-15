News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Rotherham Council wins ‘prestigious’ award for public sector leadership

Rotherham Council has been named one of the winners at this year’s Social Value Conference in London.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Social Value Awards, according to their website, “are the most widely recognised and prestigious prizes to reward organisations and individuals for doing good in their communities.”

This week, 11 category winners were announced – and RMBC was one of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The jury picked Rotherham Council to win the “Public Sector Leadership” award while Salford City Council was “Highly Commended”. The third nominee was Waltham Forest.

Most Popular
Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
Rotherham Town Hall.

Leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr Chris Read, told the Local Democracy Service: “We are extremely proud to be recognised for our work to drive forward social value in Rotherham at the Social Value Awards this week.

“Our Social Value policy aims to ensure the local economy benefits more from how the Council buys goods and services, through job creation, increased wages and skills – keeping the Rotherham pound in Rotherham.

“Over the last three years, we have doubled the amount the Council spends in the local economy and secured Real Living Wage accreditation, which saw some of the lowest paid workers in Rotherham receive a 10.1% increase in pay this year in the face of the spiralling cost of living.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We continue to work with public sector and private sector partners in the borough to encourage more organisations to join us in committing to social value, delivering more benefits to our communities.”

Related topics:Rotherham CouncilLondonRotherham