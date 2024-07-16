Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opposition councillors have called on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to cut ‘neglected and overgrown’ grass verges, which they say are a ‘risk to public safety’.

Councillor Timothy Baum Dixon and Councillor Zachary Collingham say there have been ‘widespread and systemic issues’ with the council’s grass-cutting service this year, and have accused the authority of ‘deliberately disregarding’ some areas of the borough.

The Conservative councillors will raise the issue at the next full council meeting on July 17.

Rotherham council’s rewilding programme – where roadside verges in and around the borough have been planted with wildflowers – has saved mowing costs of £23,000 a year.

However, the Conservatives say that while the benefits of rewilding are appreciated, ‘the lack of local consultation or communication undermines public support and gives an appearance of an excuse for neglect’.

Council bosses say they were prevented from mowing by heavy rain, and verges were cut earlier this week.

Sam Barstow, assistant director of regeneration and environment at RMBC, said: “We work hard to create a clean and welcoming environment across our borough, and secure our natural environment for the next generation.

“Heavy rainfall led to very soft ground, which prevented us from mowing with heavy machinery on a number of days in recent weeks, a challenge that has also been faced by other local authorities in our area.

“However, now that weather conditions have improved, we have been able to return to our maintenance schedules and the grass verges in Thurcroft and Wickersley South were [last week] (w/c July 8), with the next cut due in early August.”