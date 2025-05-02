Rotherham Council to provide 28 new homes for homeless adults with complex needs

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 15:13 BST
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council will provide 28 extra homes for single homeless adults as part of its efforts to expand local housing support.

The homes will be delivered by Target Housing, a local organisation that already runs supported housing across the borough. These new units will be spread out across Rotherham and are designed for people who face barriers to finding a home, such as a history of offending or other complex personal challenges.

The council says it is often difficult to find suitable accommodation for this group, which can lead to costly and lengthy stays in temporary housing. While the decision has been confirmed, no details have yet been shared about what the accommodation will look like or where it will be located.

The move is part of the council’s ongoing work to prevent rough sleeping and reduce the need for costly temporary accommodation, such as hotels or B&Bs.

